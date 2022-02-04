Freshman guard Cooper Lumsden runs the ball down the court during a match between Eastern Oregon University and Multnomah University at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Lumsden was named basketball player of the week by the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball suffered a tough loss on Friday, Feb. 4, falling to conference bottom dweller Walla Walla 85-74.
The Mountaineers came out flat on the road, struggling mightily in the first half. Walla Walla jumped out to a 44-29 lead behind 58.6% shooting from the field. On the contrary, Eastern shot 32.4% in the first half despite sinking six three-pointers.
Eastern picked up the pace in the second half and outscored the Wolves 45-41, but the first-half deficit was ultimately too big to overcome.
Freshman Cooper Lumsden put together an inspiring performance, scoring 30 points on 11-19 shooting. Lumsden went 8-14 beyond the arc and added six rebounds and four assists.
Zane Wright and Preston Chandler converted three three-pointers each, with Wright finishing with 11 points and Chandler tallying nine. Phillip Malatare scored 12 points and dished out five assists.
The loss is a difficult blow for Eastern, who had won three out of its last four coming into the matchup. The Mountaineers will have a quick turnaround before facing a strong Lewis-Clark State team on Feb. 5 — tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
