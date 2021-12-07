La Grande Middle School
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Middle School 8A boys basketball team defeated Pendleton 39-19 on Monday, Dec. 6. 

The victory improved the La Grande 8A team's record to 3-3 on the year. The Wildcats were led by Landon Hood, who scored 17 points. Mathias Field and SoVann Chab both scored six.

