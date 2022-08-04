DSCF5907.jpg
Douglas Trice Field awaits teams to try out its new turf on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in La Grande’s Pioneer Park. The field will be one of three in Pioneer Park that will host the La Grande Moonlight Tournament Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — After a four-year hiatus, the La Grande Moonlight Tournament returns.

The tournament, which runs Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7, at Pioneer Park, is being hosted by La Grande Parks and Recreation, along with the Pendleton Parks and Recreation and La Grande Optimist Club.

