Eastern Oregon University faced off against the football rival College of Idaho, at Community Stadium in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The Yotes limited offensive production from the Mountaineers throughout the game, defeating Eastern 24-7 at Community Stadium.
LA GRANDE — Following a 24-7 home loss to the College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon fell to No. 18 in the NAIA football rankings on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Coming into the matchup with the Yotes, the Mountaineers were 3-0 and ranked No. 11 in the rankings. The difficult loss landed a blow to the team’s ranking, but ultimately did not drop Eastern out of the top 25.
The Mountaineers remain the highest ranked team in the Frontier Conference, with Montana Western close behind at No. 20. This weekend’s victory helped the College of Idaho’s cause, improving its ranking from No. 27 to No. 23.
After four weeks of action, Eastern is tied at the top of the conference with Montana Western, College of Idaho and Rocky Mountain College. The Mountaineers will look to bounce back this week, facing Southern Oregon in Ashland on Sept. 25. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
