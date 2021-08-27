BUTTE, Mt. — Football season is back for Eastern Oregon University.
The Mountaineers begin their season on Saturday, Aug. 28, on the road against Montana Tech University. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Both the Mountaineers and Orediggers experienced unique 2020 seasons, with Eastern Oregon going 3-1 in the shortened spring season and Montana Tech canceling its season. Both teams are back in 2021 with a full slate of games scheduled for the season.
Montana Tech tallied a 6-4 record in 2019, but ended the season with two straight losses. Coming off a share of the Frontier Conference title last season, Eastern will be looking to defend its top spot throughout the year.
The Mountaineers are 14-18 all time against the Orediggeers, with Montana Tech winning the last two matchups. In 2019, Eastern was defeated 23-10 after falling behind 13-0 in the first quarter. The Orediggers have won six out of the last seven matchups against the Mountaineers.
Returning conference offensive player of the year Kai Quinn leads the charge offensively, while a vastly improved defensive unit will look to keep momentum going from its league-best performance in total yards per game last season. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 18 in the NAIA and are the preseason Frontier Conference favorites in the Coaches Poll.
The season-opening contest at Montana Tech precedes Eastern’s home opener on Saturday, Sept. 4. The opening game will be streamed on the Montana Tech Athletics YouTube page.
