LA GRANDE — Not many athletes are able to take their talents to the next level in more than one sport. That is, unless your name is McKaylee Orton.
The La Grande athlete agreed to play softball and basketball at Blue Mountain Community College at her signing event on Monday, Aug. 3. The versatile athlete was a staple to La Grande’s basketball and softball programs over the last four years.
“I’m really excited,” Orton said. “Playing two sports, I’m trying to decide on what I want to do after.”
Orton’s experienced success both on the hardwood and the softball diamond, competing in state tournaments and earning individual accolades. With a loaded resume in both sports, Orton will have the opportunity to be a dual-athlete for the Timberwolves. However, Orton says she may narrow down to one sport further down the line.
“I’m not deciding on one or the other right now,” she said. “It’ll come down to whatever fits me best.”
On the diamond
Orton was named a 4A first-team all-state outfielder during the 2021 season, helping La Grande to a 11-2 record. The Tigers lost in the second round of the 4A state tournament to Henley High School, 8-0, on May 20.
La Grande’s 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, but the 2019 season stands out as a highlight for Orton. The Tigers won the 4A state championship in a narrow 4-2 victory over Henley at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. Orton was also a member of the JV team in 2018 when the varsity squad knocked off Henley 6-1 for another state title.
Nothing but net
On the court, Orton was an aggressive guard on a powerhouse Tigers team. Orton was one of five seniors on the 2021 girls basketball squad that led the Tigers to a perfect 10-0 regular season. La Grande dominated opponents all year and only won by less than 10 points once during the season. The Tigers advanced to the second round of the 4A state tournament before losing 48-40 to Hidden Valley. Orton led the Tigers in scoring with 11 points in the loss.
“One of the things that’s special about McKaylee is that she really loves to play basketball,” assistant basketball coach Jesse Wright said. “McKaylee shows up for every open gym.”
Orton’s junior year may be the biggest question mark of her basketball career, as COVID-19 derailed the season of one of the more successful La Grande girls basketball teams. The Tigers went 18-7 through the regular season, including winning seven of their last eight games of the regular season. Heading into the state tournament with ambitions for a championship, the pandemic forced the cancellation of the season.
“All the basketball memories and all the tournaments we went to stand out to me,” Orton said. “Being able to play in the state tournament in basketball this year and winning states my sophomore year in softball are what I’ll remember.”
Orton will begin her collegiate career when Blue Mountain opens its season against Multnomah on Thursday, Dec. 2. Upon concluding basketball season in late February, she will transition to the diamond for opening day on Friday, March 18, against Wenatchee Valley.
According to Orton, Blue Mountain was her final decision after also considering Treasure Valley Community College. Upon meeting her future teammates and coaches at a softball tournament, she felt it was a better fit with the Timberwolves.
“They were really nice and really enthusiastic about the sport and just wanted to play and have fun.”
Orton plans to major in accounting with a minor in agriculture business. The multi-talented athlete leaves behind a winning legacy in her time at La Grande.
“She wants to be the best that she possibly can and I have no doubt that she is going to be excellent at Blue Mountain,” Wright said.
