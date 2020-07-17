With the start of Major League Baseball's shortened season a week away, games in empty stadiums and strange extra-inning rules are on the verge of becoming reality.
Now that players have gotten used to COVID-19 tests, social distancing and wearing masks in the clubhouse, it's about time to see if 30 teams can handle a 60-game schedule amid a pandemic.
"Obviously, it's going to feel a little different the way things are going with no fans and what-not," Milwaukee Brewers infielder Eric Sogard said, "but we're all excited to get going and get back out there."
The season begins next Thursday night with the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals hosting the New York Yankees, and the Los Angeles Dodgers welcoming the rival San Francisco Giants. The rest of the league joins the fray Friday, the common thread being that all games will be played without fans in the stands, each team will have a designated hitter and that a runner will be placed on second base during extra innings.
When summer camp began earlier this month following an extended layoff due to the coronavirus outbreak, there was plenty of doubt whether the quest to salvage the season would ever get this far.
Several stars chose not to participate from the start, and rarely a day goes by without a positive COVID-19 test in one camp or another.
"I've been keeping my fingers crossed every day. So far, we're doing fairly well," said Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, whose team opens in Boston next Friday night. "We still have a ways to go before the 24th, and I'm nervous as anybody that we're going to be healthy."
But Hyde remains hopeful the season will start on time and go the distance.
"People are feeling positive about how it's worked so far and going forward," he said.
Brewers general manager David Stearns noted the reduced rate of positive tests recently "is a really encouraging sign."
"That gives all of us confidence in all segments of the industry that if we continue to do the right things, follow the proper protocols, that we're going to give ourselves a pretty good chance," Stearns said.
While there's reason for optimism, the stark truth is COVID-19 is not going away.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows was placed on the injured list Thursday night after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Meadows was a first-time All-Star last season, batting .291 with 33 homers and 89 RBIs. He had not been seen at Tropicana Field by reporters since working out with the Rays on July 3, the first day of summer camp.
The 25-year-old is the second Tampa Bay player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow joined the team Tuesday after missing 11 days of summer camp.
Star third baseman Yoán Moncada rejoined the Chicago White Sox after missing the start of their summer camp because he tested positive for COVID-19. He said he didn't experience any major symptoms but it was a difficult time for him and a little scary.
