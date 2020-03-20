College football may be in a recruiting dead period, but even amidst a global pandemic, it never really stops.

Case in point? Nebraska on Friday morning picked up a verbal commitment from 2021 Georgia linebacker Christopher Paul Jr.

Paul is listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds and has been a longtime target in the class. He likely projects as an inside linebacker and is the type of athletic player that NU has been successfully stockpiling for assistant coach Barrett Ruud's group over the past three recruiting cycles.

The Crisp County High School standout has twice been named an all-state defender at the AAA level in Georgia. He is rated a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals.

According to MaxPreps, Paul racked up 157 tackles in 14 games for Crisp County, including 10 for loss and 4.5 sacks, as the school advanced all the way to the state title game and finished as the runner-up.

Paul is the fourth known member of the Huskers' 2021 class, joining fellow linebacker Randolph Kpai (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) and offensive linemen Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South) and Henry Lutovsky (Mount Pleasant, Iowa).

Paul was on campus earlier this year before recruiting activity was suspended indefinitely by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic. He recently said that he's planning on taking his official visit in mid-June, one of a couple key weekends for Nebraska over the summer.

While the schedule currently features essentially nothing but uncertainty, Paul felt strong enough about his connections to Nebraska and the coaching staff that he pulled the trigger.

Paul was recruited primarily by Ruud and tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who is typically the staff's lead recruiter in Georgia.

This story will be updated.

