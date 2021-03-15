SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s road to perfection will be filled with familiar faces.
The Bulldogs were the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament bracket announced Sunday, March 14, as they try to become the first team in 35 years to complete a perfect season.
Gonzaga is the top seed in the West Region for the all-in-Indiana bracket that starts this week and the next three seeds are teams it has already beaten — all by double digits.
The Zags (26-0) beat No. 2 Kansas 102-90 to open the season and took down No. 2 seed Iowa 99-88 a month later. Gonzaga also beat No. 4 seed Virginia 98-75 in late December.
Gonzaga won every game this season by double digits except for one — when star freshman Jalen Suggs was injured — and has a school-record 30-game winning streak over two seasons.
The Zags are the first team since Kentucky in 2015 to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated and have their sights set on the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers, the last team to finish a perfect season.
Gonzaga opens the tournament Saturday against the First Four winner between Norfolk State and Appalachian State. Get by that and the Zags will play the winner between No. 8 Creighton and No. 9 Missouri.
— Associated Press
