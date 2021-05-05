NEW YORK — The WNBA signed a multiyear deal with Google on Monday to be the presenting partner for the league’s playoffs, part of the technology giant’s efforts to help champion women’s sports.
Twenty-five WNBA games will be televised on ABC and ESPN in celebration of the league’s 25th season, with Google as the presenting sponsor. The league will also have 40 games on CBS and CBS Sports Network.
The WNBA will also have 12 games streamed on Twitter and 20 on Facebook.
Google is the latest business to join the league as a “WNBA Changemaker,” a program that Commissioner Cathy Engelbert started last year.
Changemakers are intended to provide direct support to the WNBA in its ongoing business transformation across marketing, branding and player and fan experience. AT&T, Deloitte U.S. and Nike were the first three companies to join the program.
Google also will be an associate partner for the All-Star Game and the inaugural WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.
Other highlights of the deal include Google becoming the Official Trends and Fan Insights partner of the WNBA, as well as an official marketing partner and technology partner of the league. Google also has an agreement with ESPN to present a weekly montage of the best women’s sports highlights each week on “SportsCenter” beginning in May.
“ESPN has led the industry in its long-standing commitment to women’s sports across our programming and platforms, including as a founding telecaster of WNBA games and events 25 years ago and serving fans for over a decade through espnW,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. “This new collaboration with the league and Google further extends our mission and dedication to elevating women’s sports, adding to the more than 16,000 hours of live sports programming we produce each year.”
The WNBA’s 25th season tips off on May 14.
