U.S. ice dance champs Chock/Bates withdraw from Skate America
LAS VEGAS — Two-time U.S. ice dance champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates have withdrawn from Skate America scheduled for later this month.
The duo won a second U.S. title at the national championships in January.
"After much consideration, we have decided to withdraw from Skate America," Chock and Bates said in a statement Friday. "Our training and preparation have been affected by the pandemic and at this time we are 100% focused on our preparation for the 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
"We will be staying at our training base in Montreal, but will certainly miss the thrill of competition and seeing our U.S. figure skating family. We wish everyone good health and good luck!"
Skate America on Oct. 23-25 is the first of six events in the Grand Prix Series, which already has canceled its finals scheduled for December in Beijing. All of the Grand Prix events are open only to skaters of the host nation or those who are training in that country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 U.S. Championships are scheduled to take place in San Jose, California from Jan. 11-17, 2021.
National League teams set
NEW YORK — The teams for the National League Division Series are set, and the Houston Astros have to wait another day to find out their opponent in the AL Championship Series.
The Atlanta Braves closed out the Miami Marlins in three games in their best-of-five NL series, and the Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated the San Diego Padres in sweep.
The Braves and Dodgers will meet for the National League pennant in Arlington, Texas, in a best-of-seven series starting Monday.
In the American League, the Houston Astros eliminated the Oakland Athletics in four games and advanced to the player the winner of the series between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays for a chance to go the World Series. The series begins Sunday.
Bowyer moving from driver's seat to analyst booth
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst.
Bowyer, in his 15th full season, heads into Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs. He's ranked 11th in the 12-driver field that will be trimmed by four for the next round.
Bowyer has 10 career Cup wins and finished a career-best second in the 2012 standings. He's made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.
