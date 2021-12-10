EUGENE — Oregon has interviewed BYU’s Kalani Sitake and Cal’s Justin Wilcox, has requested permission to interview UCLA’s Chip Kelly and is speaking to at least two other candidates for its football head coaching position, according to a source with knowledge of UO’s coaching search. Sitake, 46, is 48-28 over six seasons at BYU. The Cougars are 10-2 this season entering the Independence Bowl and went 11-2 last season with No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson at quarterback. During a television appearance earlier this week, BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said the school is in negotiations with Sitake, who signed a contract extension through the 2025 season this past August, though terms are not disclosed from a private school. Wilcox, 45, just went 5-7 in his fifth season at Cal, which was picked to finish third in the Pac-12 North in the preseason media poll. The Golden Bears have gone 26-28 in Wilcox’s five years, including 8-5 in 2019, but have fallen off since, albeit amid the most strict COVID-19 regulations any FBS program has had to navigate. A UO alum who is from Junction City, Wilcox earned $3.3 million this season and is under contract through 2023. His buyout is only $1.75 million. Kelly is 18-25 in four seasons at UCLA, the worst initial four-year period in program history. The Bruins are 8-4 this season and play North Carolina State in the Holiday Bowl. The former Ducks coach and offensive coordinator went 46-7 as head coach at UO from 2009-12, with an appearance in the 2011 BCS National Championship game and wins in the 2012 Rose Bowl and 2013 Fiesta Bowl. Kelly, 58, is earning $5.6 million this season and has one year left on his contract, which has a $9 million buyout if either UCLA fires him or if he were to leave the school before Jan. 15.
EUGENE — Oregon has interviewed BYU’s Kalani Sitake and Cal’s Justin Wilcox, has requested permission to interview UCLA’s Chip Kelly and is speaking to at least two other candidates for its football head coaching position, according to a source with knowledge of UO’s coaching search.
Sitake, 46, is 48-28 over six seasons at BYU. The Cougars are 10-2 this season entering the Independence Bowl and went 11-2 last season with No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson at quarterback.
During a television appearance earlier this week, BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said the school is in negotiations with Sitake, who signed a contract extension through the 2025 season this past August, though terms are not disclosed from a private school.
Wilcox, 45, just went 5-7 in his fifth season at Cal, which was picked to finish third in the Pac-12 North in the preseason media poll. The Golden Bears have gone 26-28 in Wilcox’s five years, including 8-5 in 2019, but have fallen off since, albeit amid the most strict COVID-19 regulations any FBS program has had to navigate.
A UO alum who is from Junction City, Wilcox earned $3.3 million this season and is under contract through 2023. His buyout is only $1.75 million.
Kelly is 18-25 in four seasons at UCLA, the worst initial four-year period in program history. The Bruins are 8-4 this season and play North Carolina State in the Holiday Bowl.
The former Ducks coach and offensive coordinator went 46-7 as head coach at UO from 2009-12, with an appearance in the 2011 BCS National Championship game and wins in the 2012 Rose Bowl and 2013 Fiesta Bowl.
Kelly, 58, is earning $5.6 million this season and has one year left on his contract, which has a $9 million buyout if either UCLA fires him or if he were to leave the school before Jan. 15.
Joe Moorhead will remain Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator for Alamo Bowl
EUGENE — Joe Moorhead will finish out the season with Oregon.
Moorhead, the newly hired head coach at Akron, said he’ll serve as offensive coordinator for the Ducks in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma.
“I will be coaching Oregon in the bowl game because I think that’s the right thing to do, to finish that season off the right way with the kids who have done an unbelievable job for us throughout the season,” Moorhead said during his introductory press conference in Akron on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Receivers coach Bryan McClendon was named interim head coach for Oregon.
Defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter is taking the same position at Texas Tech and safeties coach Marcel Yates is expected to join him.
It’s not immediately clear, but the expectation is that they and the rest of Oregon’s coaching staff will coach in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.
