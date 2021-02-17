Oregon looks for home win vs Colorado
EUGENE — Oregon looks for its sixth straight win over Colorado at Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene. The last victory for the Buffaloes ((16-6, 11-5)) at Oregon (12-4, 7-3) was a 48-47 win on Feb. 7, 2013.
Oregon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa and Amauri Hardy have collectively accounted for 64% of the team's scoring this year and 60% of all Ducks points over the last five games.
And McKinley Wright IV with Colorado has connected on 29% of the 62 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last five games. He's also converted 83.1% of his free throws this season.
The Ducks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buffaloes. Oregon has 50 assists on 82 field goals (61%) across its past three outings while Colorado has assists on 37 of 79 field goals (46.8%) during its past three games.
Oregon is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 75.4 points per game.
Oregon QB Tyler Shough announces intention to transfer
EUGENE — Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough has announced he is entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
Shough started all seven games for the Ducks this season as a redshirt sophomore, passing for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was intercepted six times.
Oregon finished 4-3 overall and won the Pac-12 title with a 31-24 victory over USC in the championship game. The Ducks fell 34-17 to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.
"Thank you to my teammates and brothers for making this place a home. I will forever cherish the bonds we have built together," Shough posted to Twitter. "Once a Duck, always a Duck."
Shough is the eighth scholarship player at Oregon who has announced a decision to transfer.
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.