SEATTLE — By this point, Russell Wilson piecing together more late dramatics that ends with the Seahawks erupting in celebration seems almost expected.
Wilson capped a 94-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf on fourth-and-goal with 15 seconds left, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-26.
Seattle improved to 5-0 for the first time in franchise history Sunday, Oct. 11, with another late-game comeback. Wilson finished 20 of 32 for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
It wasn’t his best performance — he had a pass intercepted by Eric Wilson on a careless attempt midway through the fourth quarter — but he made the key throws late.
Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins was 27 of 39 for 249 yards and two second-half TD passes to Adam Thielen. Alexander Mattison rushed for a career-high 112 yards.
But Seattle stopped Mattison on fourth-and-less-than-a yard at the Seattle 6 with 1:57 left, setting the stage for yet another Wilson comeback.
The Seahawks head into their bye week riding the best start in franchise history. Not even the 2013 team that went on to win the only Super Bowl title for the franchise started 5-0.
Fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win outside Staples Center
LOS ANGELES — Police and California Highway Patrol officers shut down ramps leading to the Los Angeles downtown area after the Lakers won the NBA Finals on Sunday night.
Thousands of people gathered outside the Staples Center after the team beat the Miami Heat inside the bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, created to protect players from the coronavirus.
Celebrations were mostly peaceful but some rocks and bottles were thrown at officers, KABC-TV reported. Videos posted online also showed cars doing “donuts” and fireworks being set off in the street — which is illegal without a permit, KCAL-TV reported. Witnesses told the Los Angeles Times that officers fired “beanbag rounds” at one point, which sent some people running.
A few officers on horseback worked to push the crowd away from Staples Center, where the Lakers usually play. Later in the night, the large gathering fractured into several groups, and some people were detained.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti discouraged public gatherings to celebrate the win, instead urging fans to cheer on the team from home.
“As we cheer our @Lakers’ 17th championship, please remember it’s still not safe to gather in groups,” the mayor tweeted, in reference to the coronavirus pandemic.
Superstar mare Enable retired, to begin breeding career
NEWMARKET, England — One of the most decorated runners in European horse racing was retired Monday, Oct. 12, when the owners of superstar mare Enable said she had run her last race and would soon begin a breeding career.
The 6-year-old Enable, who was ridden by Frankie Dettori, is the only horse to win the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Ascot three times. She also won the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe twice and the Breeders’ Cup Turf in the United States.
She failed in her bid to win the Arc, Europe’s richest horse race, for a record third time at Longchamp this month and that proved to be the final race of a storied career that generated $13.7 million in earnings — a record for a European-trained horse.
Juddmonte, the racing operation of Prince Khalid Abdullah, said Enable’s first partner would be Kingman, a leading stallion.
“Her CV withstands the closest of inspections,” said Teddy Grimthorpe, Juddmonte’s racing manager. “Very few can match what she has given to racing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.