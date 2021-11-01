COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Linderman Award is one of the most prestigious awards in pro rodeo.
The award recognizes a cowboy who won at least $1,000 in three events, and those events must include at least one roughstock and one timed event.
The PRCA announced the 2021 Linderman Award winner is Randlett, Utah, cowboy Josh Frost. This past season Frost earned $130,192 in bull riding, $4,110 in tie-down roping, and another $1,070 in steer wrestling.
Frost, a two-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, said in the press release the award means a lot to him, calling it the “most cowboy award” in the sport of pro rodeo.
“You have to compete on both ends of the arena in roughstock and timed events,” he stated, “so it’s an award that is hard to qualify for and especially hard to win.”
Frost now has won back-to-back Linderman awards. His first came in 2019, then the honor was not awarded in 2020. He said it’s an award he shoots for every season, but it was more difficult than ever in 2021.
“Every year I set out with the goal of being in the running for the Linderman Award,” Frost said. “This year was a little different, I had a big goal of trying to be the PRCA World Champion Bull Rider this year. I went to as many rodeos as anybody, so I was on the road a lot and didn’t get to do as much as I wanted to do in the other events.”
Kyle Whitaker holds the PRCA record for most Linderman Awards won with 10 in his ProRodeo career.
