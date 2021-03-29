NCAA president gets thumbs up
INDIANAPOLIS — The chairman of the NCAA's Board of Governors gave President Mark Emmert a vote of confidence Saturday, March 27, saying the association's top governing body was satisfied with how he has addressed inequities in the college basketball tournaments and with his leadership through a tumultuous 10 days.
Georgetown University President Jack DeGioia told The Associated Press the board met Friday, along with the Division I Board of Directors, to hear from Emmert and discuss issues that have in some ways overshadowed the women's games in San Antonio and men's tourney in Indianapolis.
Boston Pride becomes first two-time winner of the Isobel Cup
BOSTON — Lexie Laing and Taylor Wenczkowski scored power play goals and the Boston Pride on on Saturday night, Mach 27, became the first two-time winner of the Isobel Cup with a 4-3 win over the defending champion Minnesota Whitecaps
It was a NWHL championship the Pride, regular-season champions, had hoped to win a year earlier, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the championship game between these same two teams just two days before the faceoff.
Auburn bass fishing team suspended for COVID violations
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University has suspended the school's bass fishing team over allegations it repeatedly violated COVID-19 policies.
A memo to team members says the suspension is for the rest of this year, Al.com reported.
The team violated the travel and events policy in July 2020, February 2021 and March 2021, the document states.
During the suspension, no member of the team will be allowed to compete, recruit or represent the Auburn University Bass Fishing Team.
Auburn officials had no immediate comment.
“Please know that we are extremely disappointed in the actions of the club and we hope this will be an educational and learning opportunity for all,” read the memo, signed by Assistant Director for Campus Recreation Competitive Sports Keegan Ashbee.
Auburn's team is one of the country's top-ranked programs. Several former members have gone on to compete in professional bass fishing competitions.
Ngannou takes UFC heavyweight championship
LAS VEGAS — Francis Ngannou claimed the UFC heavyweight championship on Saturday night, March 27, stopping Stipe Miocic with ferocious punches early in the second round at UFC 260.
Ngannou (11-2) avenged his blowout loss to Miocic in 2018 by demonstrating everything he has learned in the ensuing three years during a dominant victory. The first UFC heavyweight champion from Africa flattened Miocic (21-3) twice early in the second, finishing the fight 52 seconds into the round.
The fight ended quickly after Ngannou won the first round. Miocic recovered from his first knockdown in the second round and even landed a right hand that stung Ngannou, but the challenger replied with a picture-perfect left hook, depositing Miocic roughly on the canvas again for the finish.
Utah hires men's basketball coach
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has hired Utah State's Craig Smith as its men's basketball coach.
The school announced Saturday, March 27, that Smith will replace Larry Krystkowiak, which the university fired March 16.
Smith turned Utah State into one of the nation's best mid-major programs in a short span, leading the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament twice in three years. Utah State won the Mountain West Conference Tournament title in 2020 but didn't get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Utah State won the MWC Tournament again this season and won 20 games before losing 65-53 to Texas Tech in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
— Associated Press
