LA GRANDE — With very little being said in recent years about the Union County chapter of Special Olympics Oregon, Lis and JT Thorne noted there was some concern that the program had dropped altogether.
But the couple, who a few months ago took over as the local program coordinators for the organization, said the program is up and running once again after a hiatus that saw the group face the passing of a man who was the face of the organization for decades, Doug Trice, and a long pause due to COVID-19.
“With Doug passing, a lot of people are assuming that the program is gone,” Lis Thorne said. “It’s definitely a regrowth year, and we are trying to do the best we can. We’re full steam ahead.”
The Thornes, whose daughter, Dani, has been a Special Olympics athlete for about nine years, became the LPCs earlier this year.
“We were, quote unquote, tapped for this by the state office due to us being some of the only ones that could take it on,” JT Thorne said.
Lis Thorne said in addition to Trice’s death in May 2020, the other co-LPC, Pam Thompson, retired, though she is still the Union County golf coach. Concerned the organization could fall away, the Thornes stepped in.
“We didn’t want the program to go by the wayside for Union County,” Lis Thorne said. “We know how much it has been a benefit for our own daughter with special needs, so here we are today.”
Financial issues at the state level led to the cancellation of the regional games in 2019. Athletes locally still practiced but didn’t have a regional event.
Then came the pandemic, which added to the delay.
“It’s been three years since these athletes have been able to compete. It’s been four years since we’ve been to a state competition for track, golf, stuff like that,” Thorne said.
With a restructuring that has taken place at the state level and COVID restrictions lifted, those larger events are returning. There will be regional games in Hermiston for track on Saturday, July 16, and in Oregon City for golf on July 17. State games are not being held this year as the organization continues to rebuild.
The return has been met with joy, as could be expected, by the athletes, the Thornes said.
“The general consensus from all the athletes is ‘thank God we’re back,’” Lis Thorne said. “They’ve been wanting to come back for over a year, year and a half now. Everyone enjoys seeing their athlete friends.”
JT Thorne admitted some concern on how many participants would be out, but at their first practice in late May, those fears dropped. There are 11 athletes involved in track — 10 athletes and one helper — and six in golf.
“It was really good to see them come out at the first practice — as many that did. I personally was very afraid that a lot of them would be like, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore.’ We have our whole original team and then a couple more,” he said.
“It’s so good to see the positive attitudes between them all, too, the way they cheer each other on and encourage each other,” Lis Thorne added.
The growth of the athletes from Special Olympics is vital, and the Thornes said they have seen that firsthand with their own daughter, Dani.
“Once we got her into the program and watched her blossom with teammates and new friends — there are things she does now that she wouldn’t have done due to her comfortability with individuals,” JT Thorne said. “This has helped her to grow as a young lady and an athlete.”
Both noted the scene at a regional or state competition is unlike anything else.
“It is an amazing thing to see. It is a sight I believe everyone should come watch. It’s sports, friendship and competition in its purest form,” JT Thorne said.
As the new leaders of the local chapter look to the future, adding sports is being considered. JT Thorne said soccer and bocci ball are among the events they hope to add as early as next year. The couple is also hoping to garner support to bring the regional games to Union County in the future. It’s a move that would go a long way to letting the community know the local chapter is thriving.
“That would be really big for the area,” JT Thorne said of the regional games. “It would give a sense of ownership to the athletes that it is happening in their own town. We were down for three years due to Doug’s passing (and when) COVID hit. (It’s important) to get out in front of everybody again, letting people know we are still here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.