SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority released its daily COVID-19 update on Wednesday, March 2, revealing one new COVID-19 case in Union County. Wallowa County did not experience any new cases on the report.
The latest update increased Union County’s total case count since the start of the pandemic to 4,998. Wallowa County’s total remained at 1,232.
Across the state, 696 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported by OHA — Oregon’s total case count since the start of the pandemic is 695,323. The report indicated four new deaths in Oregon, increasing the death toll to 6,652.
OHA’s weekly outbreak report revealed 268 total active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings with three or more COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19 deaths.
The report showed that there are currently 424 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is a decrease of 36 patients from yesterday’s report.
Out of 655 total ICU beds in the state, 99 are currently available. There are 319 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,270.
Oregon’s seven-day running average of vaccine doses per day is 3,649.
