LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon volleyball got things rolling over the weekend, securing two conference victories at home on back-to-back days. The Mountaineers were perfect in six straight sets, winning against Walla Walla and Lewis-Clark State.
Eastern defeated Lewis-Clark State 30-28, 25-18 and 27-25 on Sept. 10 and followed up by beating Walla Walla 25-13, 25-11 and 25-11 the following day.
Cambree Scott recorded five blocks in the match against Lewis-Clark State and one in the win over Walla Walla. Alexis McMurtrey tallied a large sum of assists, recording 35 over the two contests. Jessie White totaled 30 digs across the weekend.
After facing five top-25 teams in their first 10 matchups, the Mountaineers secured a much-needed weekend sweep. The two victories propelled Eastern up to a tie for fourth place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings, just one game back of Corban in first place.
Cross-country starts season strong
The Mountaineers started off the cross-country season Saturday, Sept. 11, with a fifth-place finish on both the men’s and women’s sides at the Central Washington University Invitational.
Senior Travis Running placed third overall in the men’s 6K race with a time of 19 minutes, 40.9 seconds. Two local freshmen made their collegiate debuts, finishing in the top 25. Cristian Mendoza, of La Grande, clocked in at 20:43.1 for 21st place and Justin Ash, of Powder Valley, placed 22nd with a time of 20:44.4.
On the women’s side, Katie Jo Gebhardt led the way with a 17:05.9 to place 19th overall. Ella Coughlan and Jaimee Baxter were right behind in 22nd and 24th.
Eastern will have a week off before hosting the EOU Invitational on Sept. 17.
Women’s soccer wins second straight
Following a postponement due to air quality, Eastern Oregon and Whitman squared off on Sept. 10 after the game was originally scheduled for Sept. 8.
The Mountaineers caught fire in the second half and cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Blues. Brooke Ford scored first for Eastern late in the first half to put the team up 1-0 heading into the half. Yaya Mondragon, Katie Arnold and Alex Segeburg scored goals in the second half to run away with the team’s second straight victory.
The Mountaineers are now at 2-1 on the year and ranked at fourth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings through nonconference play. Following a matchup against No. 17 Westmont, Eastern will open conference play on the road against Warner Pacific on Sept. 17.
