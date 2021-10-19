LA GRANDE — Home losses are a rarity for the Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team, much less two in a row. This weekend, the Mountaineers were swept by Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon in back-to-back shutout losses.
Prior to the loss to Oregon Tech, the women’s soccer team had never been shut out at Community Stadium. The Mountaineers were left looking for answers this weekend, as the team was held scoreless in both home outings.
Eastern’s offensive production stalled throughout the weekend, which was very evident in the 2-0 loss to Oregon Tech on Friday, Oct. 15. The Owls outshot the Mountaineers 15-5 and scored two second half goals to blank Eastern.
The loss was only the second ever home loss for head coach Jacob Plocher in his five-year tenure. A 1-0 loss to Southern Oregon on the following day marked the first time the Mountaineers lost-back-to-back matches under Plocher.
Eastern was able to drum up some offense in the loss to Southern Oregon, outshooting the Raiders 11-8. However, the Mountaineers could not get the ball past opposing goalkeeper Ashlynn Hernandez in the defeat.
It was a rare off weekend for a Mountaineers team that had been dominant in Cascade Collegiate Conference play leading up to this point. The home losses dropped the team’s record to 6-3-0 in conference play, which resulted in a drop from second in the conference standings to fifth place.
McMurtrey anchors back line for Eastern
LA GRANDE — A familiar name is thriving on the back line for the Eastern Oregon University volleyball team.
Alexis McMurtrey, the younger sister of the program’s all-time great libero Kiley McMurtrey, is making a name for herself during her second year with the program.
The Mountaineers picked up two more road wins this weekend, defeating Lewis-Clark State in four sets on Oct. 15 and sweeping Walla Walla in straight sets on Oct. 16.
McMurtrey tallied a team-high 57 assists across the two contests. She added six aces and 17 digs to help secure Eastern its third straight win. The freshman is leading the team with 598 total assists this season, which is good for fourth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. She is also third on the team in digs and second in service aces this year.
McMurtrey has been a major positive for the Mountaineers, as the team has compiled an 18-5 record overall and a 13-2 record in conference play. With the conclusion of the regular season quickly approaching, Eastern will host five straight home games. The Mountaineers will play the College of Idaho on Oct. 19.
Running hitting his stride late in the season
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Eastern Oregon University men’s cross-country team concluded its regular season with a strong showing at the Inland Empire Championships hosted by Lewis-Clark State College on Oct. 15.
For the No. 21 Mountaineers, senior Travis Running has been living up to high expectations thus far. Running clocked a season-best time in the 8K this weekend, running a 24:52. The standout runner placed 10th individually to lead the Mountaineers to a fourth place finish.
Running has placed in the top 10 of every race this season, including races that entailed various distances and several Division I opponents. With three weeks off before postseason competition begins for the Mountaineers, the team will continue to lean on Running as the team’s top competitor.
While it appeared that Running would be on a bit of a solo mission at the top of the pack this year, Eastern has gotten a surprising contribution from freshman Cristian Mendoza.
The former La Grande High School standout, along with junior Hunter Nichols, round out a top unit that has impressed this season. The Mountaineers will compete at the Cascade Collegiate Conference in Klamath Falls on Nov. 5.
