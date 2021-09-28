LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team has been untouchable lately, earning another weekend sweep. The team has won its last seven matches, bringing its season record to 7-1-0.
Eastern defeated Bushnell 5-0 on Sept. 24, followed by a 3-1 win over Corban on Sept. 25. Farrington, a senior midfielder, earned an assist against Bushnell and scored a header off a corner kick against Corban. She is coming off a week in which she earned Cascade Collegiate Conference offensive player of the week honors for her four goals in three matches. Farrington helped the Mountaineers outshoot their weekend opponents by a combined 35 shots to 19.
Farrington leads the team with 11 points and is tied with Kana Mateaki with a team-high five goals. She has fired off 12 shots on goal and leads the team with three game-winning goals this year.
The team captain’s proficient play has been a large contributor to an excellent start to the season by the Mountaineers. Eastern is ranked No. 13 in the NAIA coaches’ poll and the team is currently tied for first with College of Idaho in the conference standings.
EOU volleyball finding rhythm in conference play
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon volleyball team joined the women’s soccer team in winning its seventh straight contest this weekend.
The Mountaineers swept its weekend series, defeating Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon in four sets each. The victories conclude a five-game road trip that resulted in five conference victories.
Cambree Scott dominated near the net, tallying eight kills against Oregon Tech on Sept. 24, followed by 10 kills against Southern Oregon on Sept. 25. She also tallied 11 blocks between the two games as the Mountaineers dominated its opponents. Scott leads the team with 206.5 points, 159 kills and 76 total blocks.
The junior has helped Eastern gain considerable momentum at the start of conference action. The Mountaineers started the season 6-4, but have won their last seven matches. Eastern is near the top of the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings with an 8-1 conference record and has won all five of its road games this year.
Stagnant offensive performance leads to first loss of the season for EOU football
LA GRANDE — It was far from a successful rivalry game for the Mountaineers, losing 24-7 against the College of Idaho at Community Stadium on Sept. 25.
Eastern’s defense held its own and came up with several big stops during the game, but the offense had difficulties putting together productive drives. The Mountaineers totaled just 79 rushing yards, compared to 212 for the College of Idaho, and passed for 180 on the day. Eastern was outgained by the Yotes 419-259 in the team’s first loss of the season. The Mountaineers have tallied just 17 points in their last two contests.
Quarterback Kai Quinn has been effective this season, but struggled in this weekend’s loss. He went 14-of-37 for 180 yards and one touchdown. Quinn was constantly under pressure and his receivers found little space against College of Idaho’s secondary. The senior had to rely on his legs, rushing for a team-high net total of 53 rushing yards.
After a 3-0 start to the season, the rivalry loss will serve as a wakeup call for an Eastern team looking to make it far this year. The Mountaineers will seek to revive its offense against Southern Oregon on the road on Oct. 2.
Men’s soccer team showing promise
LA GRANDE — It was a difficult start to the season for Eastern, losing its first four matches to start the year.
Following a win against Multnomah on Sept. 18, the Mountaineers put together a solid effort in back-to-back games at home this weekend. Eastern started the weekend with a 2-0 win over Bushnell behind goals from Dawson Heuett and Carlos Murillo.
Heuett, a freshman midfielder, has provided a nice spark this season for the Mountaineers. He is tied for first on the team in shots on goal, points and goals this year.
While Eastern lost the second matchup of the weekend at the hands of No. 23 Corban, the team looked much stronger than it did in losses earlier in the year. Corban took a 2-0 lead, followed by a near comeback by the Mountaineers. Greg Rodriguez found the back of the net in the 62nd minute, sparking a momentum swing for Eastern.
Late in the game, the Mountaineers looked poised to gain an equalizer. Momentum was completely on the side of Eastern but despite a flurry of late shots, the Mountaineers came just shy of forcing overtime.
against a top-25 opponent, falling 2-1.
While the Mountaineers are 2-5 overall, they stand at 2-2 in conference play and will look to keep up the success against upcoming conference opponents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.