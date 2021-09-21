BUTTE, Mont. — It was a low-scoring affair, but No. 13 Eastern Oregon held on for a 10-7 win on the road against Carroll College. The hard-fought win propels the Mountaineers to 3-0 on the season.
In what felt like a soccer or baseball score for most of the early game, Eastern’s defensive resiliency paved the way. Senior Chase Van Wyck recorded two sacks, bringing his career total to 35.5, which is tied for second best in program history. Former La Grande star Gabriel Shukle recorded two and a half sacks in a career game.
Linebacker Solo Taylor continues to set the tone on and off the field, leading the defense vocally and by his play on the field. Taylor tallied 12 tackles and a half sack in a game where every point mattered.
Quarterback Kai Quinn had a mediocre performance by his standards, throwing for 150 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. On days where Quinn and the offense are unable to get the ball moving efficiently, Eastern’s defense has proven that it can keep the team in games. Forcing three turnovers and holding Carroll’s offense in check earned the team a gutsy victory on the road.
The Mountaineers have now won seven straight matchups against the Saints and remain undefeated heading into a home game against College of Idaho on Sept. 25.
Men’s soccer wins first of the year
PORTLAND — It’s been a difficult start to the year for the Mountaineers, but the team found the win column in a 1-0 win over Multnomah on Sept. 18.
Senior midfielder Kellen Burke got the job done against the Lions, scoring the lone goal of the game in the 37th minute. Burke led the way for a strong offensive attack that outshot Multnomah 10 shots to five.
Eastern is now 1-4-0 on the year, following four straight losses to start the regular season. Offense has been sparse, as the team is yet to score more than one goal in a game. With that being said, the 10 shots against Multnomah is a season-high and a good sign for the team’s goal production.
The Mountaineers have a long way to go, but a hard-fought win on the road is an effective way to start getting the season back on track.Eastern returns to La Grande to face Bushnell on Sept. 24.
Volleyball stretches win streak to five
PORTLAND — The Mountaineers got off to a slow start to the season facing a number of ranked opponents, but the team is rolling as conference play gets underway.
Eastern Oregon made easy work of a weekend trip to Portland, besting Multnomah (25-10, 25-8, 25-6) and Warner Pacific (25-19, 25-18, 25-2) in straight sets on back-to-back days. The Mountaineers are balanced at the front and back of the court, with Cambree Scott, Madison Morgan and Breanna Shaffer regularly leading the team in kills. Against Warner Pacific, Scott recorded eight kills and eight blocks. Shaffer tallied nine kills and six blocks in the same game as Eastern cruised to a steady victory.
Freshman Alexis McMurtrey, the younger sister of former standout Eastern libero Kiley McMurtrey, has been stepping up big this year. She recorded 30 assists in each game and led the Mountaineers with 21 digs in the win over Multnomah.
Eastern has won five straight games and ascended to second place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference with a 6-1 conference record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.