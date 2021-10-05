LA GRANDE — Another low offensive output led to the Eastern Oregon University football team’s second-straight loss. After a 3-0 start to the season, the Mountaineers are now 3-2.
In a 24-3 loss to Southern Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 2, the Mountaineers actually outgained the Raiders in total yardage. With that being said, the offense for Eastern struggled mightily and failed to find the end zone. The Mountaineers have now scored just 20 points in their last three games.
Eastern has totaled less than 100 rushing yards in the team’s last four games, mustering just 54 total yards in the loss to Southern Oregon.
Running back Jordan Eggers started the year with a 148-yard performance against Montana Tech, scoring twice in a narrow win. Since then, Eggers has totaled 124 yards in the following four games and has not found the end zone.
Quarterback Kai Quinn struggled mightily in last week’s loss to the College of Idaho, completing 14 passes out of 37 attempts for just 180 yards and one interception. Against Southern Oregon he looked much more poised in the pocket, but the Eastern offense still was inefficient. Quinn passed for 233 yards and threw for two interceptions as Eastern struggled to run the ball.
Eastern’s defense is allowing just over 21 points per game, but the team is only scoring roughly 16 points per contest. The defensive unit has kept the team within reach of victory over the last three games, but the offense has been unable to capitalize on turnovers and big stops.
Head coach Tim Camp emphasized that Eastern needs to get back in rhythm ahead of the matchup with Southern Oregon. After another inefficient output, next week’s matchup with Rocky Mountain College will be a telling performance for the offense. It remains to be seen if the Mountaineers will make any adjustments to personnel or play calling on offense after two straight losses.
Stand out play extends volleyball team’s winning streak
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team kept its winning streak alive, behind strong performances from Sade Williams and Breanna Shaffer in a weekend sweep.
The Mountaineers defeated Evergreen State in a five-set thriller on Oct. 1, followed by a win over Northwest in four sets. Eastern won the match against Evergreen State 21-25, 25-9, 25-16, 20-25 and 15-6. The team came back on the following day to beat Northwest 25-17, 19-25, 25-17 and 25-13.
Eastern has won its last nine matches to improve to 15-4 on the year and 10-1 in conference play.
Sade Williams was crucial in the win over Evergreen State, scoring several key points in the fifth set tiebreaker. Down 2-0 in the final frame, Williams recorded an emphatic kill that got the crowd fired up, followed by an ace on the ensuing serve. This sparked a big run by the Mountaineers, followed by Williams recording three kills in Eastern’s final five points. Off an assist from Hannah Ledgerwood, Williams earned a kill for the Mountaineers to take the final set 15-6 and win the match. She finished the match with 13 kills, three aces and one block.
In the second match of the weekend, Shaffer was all over the court for the Mountaineers as the team cruised by Northwest. Shaffer led the way with 15 kills, totaling 30 on the weekend, alongside three aces and nine digs.
Williams and Shaffer are two key components alongside a strong starting group for the Mountaineers. Eastern has dominated in conference play and continues to climb up the NAIA national rankings, with the team currently slated at No. 13.
Men’s soccer gains momentum behind production from MurilloCALDWELL, Idaho — After an 0-4 start to the season, the Eastern Oregon University men’s soccer team is finding its stride midway through the year. The Mountaineers have won three out of their last four contests, behind several strong showings by Carlos Murillo.
Murillo, a sophomore midfielder, has scored two goals in the last three contests as the Mountaineers have started to turn things around this season. He set the tone during a 3-1 win at the College of Idaho on Oct. 3, scoring a 17th-minute goal to put Eastern on the board first. Murillo received a through ball and converted on a one-on-one against the Yotes’ goalkeeper.
Murillo has emerged as Eastern’s top source of offense, leading the team in most categories. He has tallied 15 shots, five shots on goal, four points and two goals on the year.
The recent success has been much needed for the Mountaineers, when it looked like the team might be in for a rough season. Eastern has improved to 3-5-0 on the year and 3-2-0 in conference play.
With Murrillo leading the way offensively, the Mountaineers will look to keep the momentum going as conference play continues. Eastern has two upcoming road games next weekend, before four straight home games in front of the team’s fans at Community Stadium.
