All times Pacific
Wednesday, Dec. 14
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
La Grande at McLoughlin, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
La Grande at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Friday, Dec. 16
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Warner Pacific at EOU, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Warner Pacific at EOU, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
EOU vs. Montana State-Northern, Reno, Nevada, 4 p.m.
EOU vs. Saint Ambrose, Iowa, Reno, Nevada, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
La Grande at Skyview, Idaho, 6:30 p.m.
Imbler, Union, Powder Valley, Cove, Elgin, Enterprise at Bobcat Classic TBD
Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 6:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Imbler, Union, Powder Valley, Cove, Elgin, Enterprise at Bobcat Classic TBD
Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Multnomah at EOU, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Multnomah at EOU, 3 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Imbler, Union, Powder Valley, Cove, Elgin, Enterprise at Bobcat Classic TBD Wallowa at Echo, 4 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Imbler, Union, Powder Valley, Cove, Elgin, Enterprise at Bobcat Classic TBD Wallowa at Echo, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
EOU at Reno Tournament of Champions, Reno, Nevada, all day
Monday, Dec. 19
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Huntington at Elgin, 6:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Huntington at Elgin, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Enterprise at Imbler, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Joseph at Perrydale, 6:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Enterprise at Imbler, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Union, 6 p.m.
Joseph at Perrydale, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
EOU vs Montana State-Northern, Cactus Classic, Chandler, Arizona, 4 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
La Grande vs Ridgeview, Pendleton High School, 4:30 p.m.
Cove at Ione/Arlington, Arlington High School, 7:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Joseph at Damascus Christian, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
La Grande at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Cove at Ione/Arlington, Arlington High School, 6 p.m.
Grant Union at Union, 6 p.m.
Joseph at Damascus Christian, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
EOU vs Montana Tech, Cactus Classic, Chandler, Arizona, 10 a.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Redmond at La Grande, Pendleton High School, 12:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Imbler, 7:30 p.m.
Joseph at Dufur, 1:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Redmond at La Grande, 1 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Imbler, 6 p.m.
Joseph at Dufur, noon
Wednesday, December 28
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
EOU at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Union, Powder Valley, Wallowa, Cove, Enterprise at Baker Christmas Tournament, Baker High School, TBD
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
La Grande at Sisters Holiday Shootout, Sisters High School, TBDUnion, Wallowa, Cove, Enterprise at Baker Christmas Tournament, Baker High School, TBD
Thursday, Dec. 29
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Imbler at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.
Union, Powder Valley, Wallowa, Cove, Enterprise at Baker Christmas Tournament, Baker High School, TBD
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
La Grande at Sisters Holiday Shootout, Sisters High School, TBD
Imbler at Elgin 4 p.m.
Union, Wallowa, Cove, Enterprise at Baker Christmas Tournament, Baker High School, TBD
