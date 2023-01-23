All times Pacific
Thursday, Jan. 26
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cove at Powder Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Walla Walla at EOU, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Walla Walla at EOU, noon
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Embry-Riddle at EOU, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Baker at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.
Imbler at Cove, 7:30 p.m.
Elgin at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Powder Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Baker at La Grande, 6 p.m.
Imbler at Cove, 6 p.m.
Elgin at Union, 6 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.
Wallowa at Joseph, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at EOU, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at EOU, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Corban at EOU, 3 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Cove at Powder Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Imbler at Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.
Union at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.
Griswold at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.
Joseph at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Imbler at Wallowa, 4 p.m.
Union at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Griswold at Elgin, 4 p.m.
Joseph at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
EOU at Clackamas Open, all day
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
Linfield at EOU, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
La Grande at Nyssa, 6:30 p.m.
Union at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Union at Ione/Arlington, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
EOU at Southern Oregon, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
EOU vs. Southern Oregon, Prineville, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Cove at Wallowa, 7 p.m.
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cove at Wallowa, 6 p.m.
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
EOU at Multnomah, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
EOU at Multnomah, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Ontario at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.
Cove at Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at Imbler, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Wallowa, 7:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ontario at La Grande, 6 p.m.
Cove at Joseph, 6 p.m.
Powder Valley at Imbler, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Union, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Elgin, 6 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Wallowa, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
EOU at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
EOU at Warner Pacific, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
EOU at Grand View Open, Des Moines, Iowa, all day
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Cove vs. Crane, Baker High School, 5:30 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.
Union at Echo, 5:30 p.m.
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cove vs. Crane, Baker High School, 4 p.m.
Imbler at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.
Union at Echo, 4 p.m.
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Powder Valley at Joseph, 4 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
