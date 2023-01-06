All times Pacific
Friday, Jan. 6
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Northwest at EOU, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Northwest at EOU, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Crook County at La Grande, 7 p.m.
Cove at Imbler, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at Pine Eagle, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Crook County at La Grande, 5 p.m.
Cove at Imbler, 6 p.m.
Union at Elgin 6 p.m.
Powder Valley at Pine Eagle, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS WRESTLING
Joseph at Jo-Hi Classic, Joseph High School, noon
Saturday, Jan. 7
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Evergreen State at EOU, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Evergreen State at EOU, 3 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Madras at La Grande, 12:30 p.m.
Jordan Valley at Wallowa, 4:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Irrigon, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Madras at La Grande, 11 a.m.
Jordan Valley at Wallowa, 3 p.m.
Enterprise at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
EOU at Linfield Open, McMinnville, Oregon, all day
Wednesday, Jan. 11
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Grays Harbor College at EOU, TBD
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
La Grande at Baker, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
La Grande at Baker, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Imbler at Powder Valley, 8 p.m.
Elgin at Pilot Rock, 8 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Imbler at Powder Valley 6:30 p.m.
Elgin at Pilot Rock/Ukiah, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
EOU at Corban, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
EOU at Corban, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Providence at EOU, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
EOU at York University Duals, York, Nebraska, All Day
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
La Grande at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Powder Valley at Cove, 7:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Imbler, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Elgin at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Grant Union, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
La Grande at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at Cove, 6 p.m.
Wallowa at Imbler, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Union, 6 p.m.
Elgin at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Grant Union, 6 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Joseph, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
EOU at Bushnell, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
EOU at Bushnell, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
EOU at York University Duals, York, Nebraska, All Day
EOU at Oregon Wrestling Classic, Redmond, Oregon, All Day
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Joseph at Cove, 5:30 p.m.
Union at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.
Elgin at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Pine Eagle, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Joseph at Cove, 4 p.m.
Union at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Elgin at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Wallowa at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
