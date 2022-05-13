Friday, May 13

(Games completed after print deadline)

PREP BASEBALL

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Nyssa at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Heppner/Ione at Union/Cove (2), 2 p.m.

Nyssa at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Powder Valley, Joseph at 1A Special District 4, Baker High School, 1 p.m.

Union, Enterprise at 2A District 5 Championship, Weston-McEwen, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Outdoor Championships, Ashland, all day

Saturday, May 14

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Outdoor Championships, Ashland, all day

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Eastern Oregon Blue & Gold spring game, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 16

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon vs. Texas A&M Texarkana, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 9 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Union/Cove at Dufur/South Wasco County, 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF

La Grande at 4A state championships, Redmond

PREP BOYS GOLF

La Grande at 4A state championships, Banks

Tuesday, May 17

PREP GIRLS GOLF

La Grande at 4A state championships, Redmond

PREP BOYS GOLF

La Grande at 4A state championships, Banks

PREP SOFTBALL

Grant Union/Prairie City at La Grande 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Powder Valley, Union at OSAA 1A State Championships, Eugene, TBA

Union, Enterprise at OSAA 2A State Championships, Eugene, TBA

PREP BASEBALL

Union/Cove at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), 2 p.m.

Friday, May 20

PREP BASEBALL

Pendleton/Griswold at La Grande, 4 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

La Grande at Pendleton/Griswold, 4:30 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Powder Valley, Union at OSAA 1A State Championships, Eugene, TBA

Union at OSAA 2A State Championships, Eugene, TBA

