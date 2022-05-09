May 6 results

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon 8, Corban 1

Eastern Oregon 3, Southern Oregon 1

PREP BASEBALL

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 10, Umatilla 0

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 10, Umatilla 2

PREP SOFTBALL

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 15, Elgin/Imbler 0

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 18, Elgin/Imbler 4

Union/Cove 12, Vale 1

Union/Cove 13, Vale 0

May 7 results

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Oregon Tech 6, Eastern Oregon 5

Monday, May 9

(Results posted after print deadline)

PREP GIRLS GOLF

La Grande at 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4, Pendleton, TBA

PREP BOYS GOLF

La Grande at 4A Special District 4, Ontario, TBA

Tuesday, May 10

PREP BASEBALL

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Weston-McEwen (2), 3 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Union/Cove, 4 p.m.

PREP TENNIS

Four Rivers at La Grande, 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

PREP SOFTBALL

Pendleton/Griswold at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 13

PREP BASEBALL

Nyssa at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Nyssa at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Heppner/Ione at Union/Cove (2), 2 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Union, Enterprise at 2A District 5 Championship, Weston-McEwen, 11 a.m.

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Powder Valley, Joseph at 1A Special District 4, Baker High School, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Outdoor Championships, Ashland, all day

Saturday, May 14

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Outdoor Championships, Ashland, all day

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Eastern Oregon Blue & Gold spring game, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 16

PREP BASEBALL

Union/Cove at Dufur/South Wasco County, 4 p.m.

