All times Pacific
Tuesday, Oct. 18
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Irrigon at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Ontario at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
PREP FOOTBALL
Ione/Arlington at Enterprise, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
La Grande at Ontario, 3 p.m.
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
Imbler at Gold Rush Run, John Day
Friday, Oct. 21
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
EOU at Multnomah, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
EOU at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Imbler at Union, 7 p.m.
Adrian at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.
Elgin at Crane, 7 p.m.
Dayville/Monument at Joseph, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Montana State-Northern at EOU, 1 p.m.
EOU at Warner Pacific, TBD
Sunday, Oct. 23
EOU at Carroll College, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
EOU at Carroll College, noon
Tuesday, Oct. 25
La Grande at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Powder Valley at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
EOU at Oregon Tech, 7 p.m.
Evergreen State at EOU, 6:30 p.m.
Evergreen State at EOU, 4 p.m.
Union at Adrian, 6 p.m.
La Grande at The Dalles, 7 p.m.
Cove at Elgin, 7 p.m.
Joseph at South Wasco County, 7 p.m.
Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Enterprise, 7 p.m.
Enterprise, Union/Cove, Imbler, Elgin at 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 Championships, Pendleton Community Park, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
EOU at Carroll, noon
EOU at Southern Oregon, 5 p.m.
Northwest at EOU, 6:30 p.m.
Northwest at EOU, 4 p.m.
