All times Pacific
Wednesday, Oct. 12
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Baker at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Joseph at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Ontario at La Grande, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
Enterprise, Union/Cove at Bugtown Invite, Purple Sage Golf Course, Caldwell, Idaho,
Friday, Oct. 14
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Walla Walla at EOU, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
EOU at Southern Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
EOU at Southern Oregon, 1 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
Crook County at La Grande, 7 p.m.
Union at Elgin, 7 p.m.
Enterprise at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.
Adrian at Imbler, 2 p.m.
Joseph at Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, 2 p.m.
Powder Valley at Baker, 4 p.m.
Adrian at Imbler, 4 p.m.
Saturday, October 15
Lewis-Clark State at EOU, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
EOU at Lewis & Clark Invitational, Estacada, 11 a.m.
EOU at Oregon Tech, 2:30 p.m.
EOU at Oregon Tech, noon
Cove at Joseph, 1 p.m.
Union at Griswold, 2 p.m.
Elgin at Griswold, 11 a.m.
Heppner at Enterprise, Grant Union High School, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, October 18
Irrigon at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Ontario at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Thursday, October 20
Ione/Arlington at Enterprise, 7 p.m.
La Grande at Ontario, 3 p.m.
Imbler at Gold Rush Run, John Day
Friday, October 21
EOU at Multnomah, 7 p.m.
EOU at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Imbler at Union, 7 p.m.
Adrian at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.
Elgin at Crane, 7 p.m.
Dayville/Monument at Joseph, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 22
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Montana State-Northern at EOU, 1 p.m.
EOU at Warner Pacific, TBD
Sunday, October 23
EOU at Carroll College, 3 p.m.
EOU at Carroll College, noon
