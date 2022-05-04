May 3 results

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande 10, McLoughlin 0

La Grande 12, McLoughlin 0

Weston-McEwen 13, Union/Cove 0

PREP SOFTBALL

La Grande 12, McLoughlin 0

La Grande 13, McLoughlin 1

Friday, May 6

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon vs. Corban, Klamath Falls, 11:30 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Umatilla at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Elgin/Imbler (2), 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, La Grande, Powder Valley, Union, Joseph at Baker Invitational, 10 a.m.

Enterprise at Grant Union Invitational, noon

Monday, May 9

PREP GIRLS GOLF

La Grande at 4A Special District 4 Championships, Pendleton

Tuesday, May 10

PREP BASEBALL

Stanfield/Echo at Union/Cove, 4 p.m.

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Weston-McEwen (2), 3 p.m.

PREP TENNIS

Four Rivers at La Grande, 3 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

La Grande at 4A Special District 4, Payette, Idaho

Friday, May 13

PREP BASEBALL

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Nyssa at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Baker/Powder Valley at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Heppner/Ione at Union/Cove (2), 2 p.m.

Nyssa at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (2), 1 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Powder Valley, Joseph at 1A Special District 4, Baker High School, 1 p.m.

Union, Enterprise at 2A District 5 Championship, Weston-McEwen, 11 a.m.

