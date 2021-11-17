On the slate: Friday, Nov. 19-Saturday, Nov. 27 The Observer Nov 17, 2021 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On the slateFriday, Nov. 19COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRYEOU at NAIA National Championships, 10:30 a.m.COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLINGSimpson at EOU, 6 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLINGSimpson at EOU, 5 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 20PREP FOOTBALLPowder Valley vs. St. Paul, Class 1A semifinals, Caldera High School, Bend, 6 p.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterEOU vs. Columbia International, NAIA Tournament, First Round, Quinn Coliseum, 4 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLEOU vs. Montana Western, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 21COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLINGEOU at Spokane Open, Spokane, Washington, TBACOLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLINGEOU at Spokane Open, Spokane, Washington, TBABASKETBALLEastern Oregon at Menlo College, 1 p.m.Eastern Oregon vs. Rocky Mountain, Best Western Inn and Suites Classic, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section NIL Food Critic: The Thiccer Kicker Burger Why the Badgers' 'do it again' mentality has been key to their 6-game winning streak College football on TV: This week's lineup and your best bets Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
