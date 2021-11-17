On the slate

Friday, Nov. 19

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY

EOU at NAIA National Championships, 10:30 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Simpson at EOU, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Simpson at EOU, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

PREP FOOTBALL

Powder Valley vs. St. Paul, Class 1A semifinals, Caldera High School, Bend, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

EOU vs. Columbia International, NAIA Tournament, First Round, Quinn Coliseum, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

EOU vs. Montana Western, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

EOU at Spokane Open, Spokane, Washington, TBA

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

EOU at Spokane Open, Spokane, Washington, TBA

BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Menlo College, 1 p.m.

Eastern Oregon vs. Rocky Mountain, Best Western Inn and Suites Classic, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.

