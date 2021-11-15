On the slate

Friday, Nov. 19

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY

Eastern Oregon at NAIA National Championships, 10:30 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Simpson at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Simpson at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon at NAIA tournament, TBD

Saturday, Nov. 20

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon vs. Montana Western, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

PREP FOOTBALL

Powder Valley vs. St. Paul, Caldera High School, Bend, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Spokane Open, Spokane, Washington, TBA

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Spokane Open, Spokane, Washington, TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 23

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at the College of Idaho, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon vs. the College of Idaho, Caldwell, Idaho, 4:30 p.m

