On the slate: Friday, Nov. 19-Tuesday Nov. 23 The Observer Nov 15, 2021

On the slateFriday, Nov. 19COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRYEastern Oregon at NAIA National Championships, 10:30 a.m.COLLEGE MEN'S WRESTLINGSimpson at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN'S WRESTLINGSimpson at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at NAIA tournament, TBDSaturday, Nov. 20COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon vs. Montana Western, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21PREP FOOTBALLPowder Valley vs. St. Paul, Caldera High School, Bend, 6 p.m.COLLEGE MEN'S WRESTLINGEastern Oregon at Spokane Open, Spokane, Washington, TBACOLLEGE WOMEN'S WRESTLINGEastern Oregon at Spokane Open, Spokane, Washington, TBATuesday, Nov. 23COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at the College of Idaho, 6:30 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon vs. the College of Idaho, Caldwell, Idaho, 4:30 p.m
