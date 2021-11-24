On the slate: Friday, Nov. 26-Wednesday, Dec. 1 The Observer Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On the slateFriday, Nov. 26COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at William Jessup, 3 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon vs. Simpson, Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 27PREP FOOTBALLOSAA Class 1A state championshipPowder Valley vs. Adrian, Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium, 1 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at Menlo College, 1 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterEastern Oregon vs. Rocky Mountain, Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 28COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at Cal Maritime, 2 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 30COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLNAIA Volleyball National ChampionshipEastern Oregon vs. Northwestern (Iowa), Sioux City, Iowa, 3 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 1COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLNAIA Volleyball National ChampionshipEastern Oregon vs. College of St. Mary (Nebraska), Sioux City, Iowa, 11 a.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section 'This guy has really come along': Healthy Blaise Gunnerson getting chance to show what he can do sooner than later The word with Ben Stille: The benefit of playing 30 minutes from home; a future in football; word association Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/21 Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
