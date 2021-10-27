On the slate: Friday, Oct. 29-Friday, Nov. 5 The Observer Davis Carbaugh Author email Oct 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Updated 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On the slateFriday, Oct. 29COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Northwest, 12:30 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Northwest, 3 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLElgin vs. Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, district crossover, Eastern Oregon University, 10 a.m.Imbler vs. Crane, district crossover, Eastern Oregon University, 1 p.m.Powder Valley vs. Ione/Arlington, Eastern Oregon University, 4 p.m.La Grande at Baker, 7 p.m.PREP CROSS-COUNTRYUnion/Cove, Imbler, Elgin, Wallowa Valley at 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 Cross-Country Championship, 7th Street Complex, John Day, 3 p.m.La Grande at Greater Oregon League District Meet, McLoughlin High School, noonSaturday, Oct. 30COLLEGE FOOTBALLCarroll College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLOregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 12:30 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 3 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLMontana Western at Eastern Oregon, 10:30 a.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLOSAA Class 4A volleyball state playoffsGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterLa Grande at Cascade, TBDOSAA Class 2A volleyball state playoffsUnion at Coquille, TBDOSAA Class 1A volleyball state playoffsTeams and pairings TBDSunday, Oct. 31COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at Gonzaga, exhibition, 1 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 2PREP VOLLEYBALLOSAA Class 2A volleyball state playoffsTeams and pairings TBDOSAA Class 1A volleyball state playoffsTeams and pairings TBDPREP GIRLS SOCCEROSAA Class 4A girls state playoffsTBD at La Grande, TBDWednesday, Nov. 3COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLINGEastern Oregon vs. Wyoming Community College, American Falls, Idaho, TBAFriday, Nov. 5COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon at Northwest, 7 p.m.COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRYEastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, TBACOLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at Whitman, 7 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLWhitman at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Davis Carbaugh Author email Follow Davis Carbaugh Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Jim Polzin: Balanced passing attack an encouraging sign for a Packers offense 'close' to its full potential Why Iowa's 'playmaker' center Tyler Linderbaum is a challenge for the Badgers Jim Polzin: Why it's hard to get a read on how good the Packers are seven weeks into the season Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
