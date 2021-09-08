All Times PDT

Friday, Sept. 10

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Walla Walla at Eastern Oregon University, 2 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

La Grande at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.

Union at Cove, 7 p.m.

South Wasco County at Joseph, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Powder Valley at Elgin, 1 p.m.

Cove at Baker Invitational, TBA

Powder Valley at Imbler, 12 p.m.

Imbler at Elgin, 6 p.m.

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

La Grande, Union/Cove, Imbler, Elgin, Baker/Powder Valley, Wallowa Valley at Catherine Creek Scamper, Union, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY

Eastern Oregon University at Central Washington Invitational, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon University, 5 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Union at St. Paul Tournament, 8 a.m.

Cove at Helix Tournament, 9 a.m.

Elgin at Pine Eagle, 10 a.m.

Prairie City/Burnt River at Enterprise, noon

Elgin vs. Wallowa at Halfway, 1 p.m.

Wallowa at Pine Eagle, TBD

Imbler at Helix Tournament, TBA 

Powder Valley at Burns Tournament, TBA

Monday, Sept. 13

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Westmont at Eastern Oregon University, 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

La Grande at Pendleton/Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

La Grande at Vale, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Oregon University at College of Idaho, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Pendleton at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Fruitland at Baker/Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Baker/Powder Valley at Fruitland, 4 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Enterprise at Elgin, 5 p.m.

McLoughlin at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Cove at Imbler, 5 p.m.

Union at Stanfield, 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

La Grande, Union/Cove, Imbler, Elgin, Baker/Powder Valley, Wallowa Valley at Wallowa County Invitational, 1 p.m.

