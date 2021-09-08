On the slate: Friday, Sept. 10-Thursday, Sept. 17 The Observer Sep 8, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All Times PDTFriday, Sept. 10COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWalla Walla at Eastern Oregon University, 2 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLLa Grande at McLoughlin, 7 p.m.Union at Cove, 7 p.m.South Wasco County at Joseph, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLPowder Valley at Elgin, 1 p.m.Cove at Baker Invitational, TBAPowder Valley at Imbler, 12 p.m.Imbler at Elgin, 6 p.m.PREP CROSS-COUNTRYLa Grande, Union/Cove, Imbler, Elgin, Baker/Powder Valley, Wallowa Valley at Catherine Creek Scamper, Union, 1 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 11COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRYEastern Oregon University at Central Washington Invitational, 11 a.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon University, 5 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLUnion at St. Paul Tournament, 8 a.m.Cove at Helix Tournament, 9 a.m.Elgin at Pine Eagle, 10 a.m.Prairie City/Burnt River at Enterprise, noonElgin vs. Wallowa at Halfway, 1 p.m.Wallowa at Pine Eagle, TBDGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterImbler at Helix Tournament, TBA Powder Valley at Burns Tournament, TBAMonday, Sept. 13COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCERWestmont at Eastern Oregon University, 4 p.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERLa Grande at Pendleton/Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLLa Grande at Vale, 5 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 14COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLEastern Oregon University at College of Idaho, 6 p.m.PREP BOYS SOCCERPendleton at La Grande, 5 p.m.Fruitland at Baker/Powder Valley, 6 p.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERBaker/Powder Valley at Fruitland, 4 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLEnterprise at Elgin, 5 p.m.McLoughlin at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 16PREP VOLLEYBALLCove at Imbler, 5 p.m.Union at Stanfield, 5 p.m.Friday, Sept. 17PREP CROSS-COUNTRYLa Grande, Union/Cove, Imbler, Elgin, Baker/Powder Valley, Wallowa Valley at Wallowa County Invitational, 1 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section +3 Cats stats: Jedd Fisch, Arizona seek antidote for ongoing case of red-zone blues +3 YAC in opener shows that Arizona WR Stanley Berryhill III’s improvement isn’t just talk Hurricane Ida's impact personal for Saints DT Malcolm Roach: 'We're going to shake back from it' Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
