On the slate: Friday, Sept. 3-Saturday, Sept. 4 The Observer Sep 1, 2021 Sep 1, 2021 Updated 13 min ago Thursday, Sept. 2All Times PDTPREP FOOTBALLCove at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.Powder Valley at Dufur, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLCove at Elgin, 6 p.m.Pilot Rock at Imbler, 6 p.m.Baker at Union, 5:30 p.m.COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCEREastern Oregon at The Master's University, 4 p.m.Friday, Sept. 3PREP FOOTBALLImbler vs. Union, 7 p.m. at Eastern Oregon UniversityPREP VOLLEYBALLCove at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLBushnell at EOU, 7 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 4PREP FOOTBALLElgin vs. Days Creek, 1 p.m. at Dufur High SchoolPREP VOLLEYBALLPowder Valley at Nixyaawii, 10 a.m.Powder Valley at Griswold, 1 p.m.Union vs. TBD, time TBD at Stanfield TournamentCOLLEGE FOOTBALLMontana Western at EOU, 1 p.m.COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCEREastern Oregon University at Hope International, noonCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALLCorban at EOU, 5 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 7PREP VOLLEYBALLCove at Enterprise, 5 p.m.Wallowa at Imbler, 5 p.m.PREP GIRLS SOCCERFour Rivers at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.Wednesday, Sept. 8COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCEREastern Oregon University at Whitman, 6 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLThe Dalles at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.Joseph at Union, 5 p.m.
