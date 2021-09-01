Thursday, Sept. 2

All Times PDT

PREP FOOTBALL

Cove at Pilot Rock, 7 p.m.

Powder Valley at Dufur, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Cove at Elgin, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Imbler, 6 p.m.

Baker at Union, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at The Master’s University, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

PREP FOOTBALL

Imbler vs. Union, 7 p.m. at Eastern Oregon University

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Cove at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Bushnell at EOU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

PREP FOOTBALL

Elgin vs. Days Creek, 1 p.m. at Dufur High School

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Powder Valley at Nixyaawii, 10 a.m.

Powder Valley at Griswold, 1 p.m.

Union vs. TBD, time TBD at Stanfield Tournament

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Montana Western at EOU, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon University at Hope International, noon

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Corban at EOU, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Cove at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

Wallowa at Imbler, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Four Rivers at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon University at Whitman, 6 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

The Dalles at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Joseph at Union, 5 p.m.

