On the slate: Satuday, Nov. 27-Saturday, Dec. 4
The Observer
Nov 27, 2021

Saturday, Nov. 27
PREP FOOTBALL
Powder Valley vs. Adrian, 1A state championship, Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon at Menlo College, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon vs. Rocky Mountain, Best Western Inn and Suites Classic, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon at Cal Maritime, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Union at Imbler, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nyssa at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.
Union at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
La Grande at Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Jordan Valley at Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Umatilla at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.
Jordan Valley at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN'S WRESTLING
Eastern Oregon at Providence Triangular, Great Falls, Montana, TBA
COLLEGE WOMEN'S WRESTLING
Eastern Oregon at Battle of the Rockies, Great Falls, Montana, TBA
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Adrian at Cove, Union Lion's Tournament, 4:30 p.m.
Echo at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Imbler at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
La Grande (JV) at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adrian vs. Cove, 3 p.m.
La Grande (JV) at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.
Banks at La Grande, 6 p.m.
Echo at Union, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 3 p.m
COLLEGE MEN'S WRESTLING
Eastern Oregon at Battle of the Rockies, Great Falls, Montana, TBA
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Union, Elgin, Cove at Union Lion's Tournament, TBA
Powder Valley at Dufur, 4:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Union, Elgin, Cove at Union Lion's Tournament, TBA
Powder Valley at Dufur, 3 p.m.
