On the slate

Saturday, Nov. 27

PREP FOOTBALL

Powder Valley vs. Adrian, 1A state championship, Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Menlo College, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon vs. Rocky Mountain, Best Western Inn and Suites Classic, Caldwell, Idaho, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Cal Maritime, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Union at Imbler, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nyssa at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.

Union at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Umatilla, 7 p.m.

Jordan Valley at Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Umatilla at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.

Jordan Valley at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Providence Triangular, Great Falls, Montana, TBA

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Battle of the Rockies, Great Falls, Montana, TBA

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Adrian at Cove, Union Lion’s Tournament, 4:30 p.m.

Echo at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Imbler at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

La Grande (JV) at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adrian vs. Cove, 3 p.m.

La Grande (JV) at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Banks at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Echo at Union, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 3 p.m

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Battle of the Rockies, Great Falls, Montana, TBA

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Union, Elgin, Cove at Union Lion’s Tournament, TBA

Powder Valley at Dufur, 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union, Elgin, Cove at Union Lion’s Tournament, TBA

Powder Valley at Dufur, 3 p.m.

