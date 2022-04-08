April 7 results

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande 14, Ontario 1

La Grande 19, Ontario 1

PREP SOFTBALL

La Grande 13, Ontario 2

La Grande 15, Ontario 1

Friday, April 8

(Games completed after print deadline)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Corban at Eastern Oregon (2), noon.

PREP BASEBALL

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Burns (2), 1 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Echo/Stanfield at Elgin/Imbler (2), 2 p.m

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Burns (2), 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

La Grande at Bird’s Creek, Pendleton, TBA

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Elgin, La Grande, Powder Valley, Union, Enterprise, Joseph at La Grande Invitational, 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 9

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon (2), noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Corban at Eastern Oregon (2), 10 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah at Union/Cove (2), 11 a.m.

Sunday, April 10

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 12

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at Pendleton/Griswold, 4:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Pendleton/Griswold at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Union/Cove, 5 p.m.

PREP TENNIS

La Grande at Baker/Powder Valley, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

PREP TENNIS

Ontario at La Grande, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 15

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Northwest (2), 2 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Union/Cove (2), 2 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande at McLoughin (2), 2 p.m.

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Pendleton/Griswold JV (2), 3 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Heppner/Ione at Elgin/Imbler (2), 1 p.m

La Grande at McLoughlin (2), 2 p.m.

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Vale (2), noon

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, La Grande, Powder Valley at River’s Edge, noon

Elgin, Imbler, Union, Enterprise at Buck Track Classic Invite, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Northwest (2), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Multnomah at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Union/Cove at Dufur/South Wasco County (2), 11 a.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Grant Union/Prairie City (2), noon

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Union at Pasco Invite, 9:10 a.m.

Joseph at Sherman Invitational Track Meet, Moro, 10 a.m.

