On the slate: Saturday, Dec. 18-Thursday, Dec. 23 The Observer Davis Carbaugh Author email Dec 17, 2021 Saturday, Dec. 18COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALLWalla Walla at Eastern Oregon, 8:30 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALLWalla Walla at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.PREP BOYS BASKETBALLWallowa at Helix Tournament, TBAJoseph at Grant Union, 2:30 p.m.Bobcat Christmas Classic, Union High SchoolElgin vs. Powder Valley JV, Union High School, 10:30 a.m.Imbler vs. Enterprise, Union High School, 1:30 p.m.Jordan Valley vs. Cove, Union High School, 4:30 p.m.Union vs. Powder Valley, Union High School, 7:30 p.m.PREP GIRLS BASKETBALLWallowa at Helix Tournament, TBAJoseph at Grant Union, 1 p.m.Bobcat Christmas Classic, Union High SchoolSeventh-place game, Union High School, 9 a.m.Consolation championship, Union High School noonThird-place game, Union High School, 3 p.m.Championship game, Union High School 6 p.m.PREP SWIMMINGLa Grande at Lebanon High SchoolSunday, Dec. 19COLLEGE MEN'S WRESTLINGEastern Oregon at Tournament of Champions, Reno, Nevada, TBAMonday, Dec. 20PREP BOYS BASKETBALLLa Grande at Gladstone, 7:30 p.m.Enterprise at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.PREP GIRLS BASKETBALLEnterprise at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.Tuesday, Dec. 21COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALLLinfield at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.PREP BOYS BASKETBALLHorizon Christian/Hood River at Elgin, 7 p.m.PREP GIRLS BASKETBALLHorizon Christian/Hood River at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 22PREP BOYS BASKETBALLNixyaawii at Union, 6:30 p.m.Imbler at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.PREP GIRLS BASKETBALLNixyaawii at Union, 5 p.m.Imbler at Enterprise, 6 p.m.PREP WRESTLINGElgin at Rollin Schimmel Memorial Tournament, Pendleton High School, TBAThursday, Dec. 23PREP BOYS BASKETBALLWeston-McEwen JV at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.PREP GIRLS BASKETBALLWeston-McEwen at Elgin, 1 p.m.
