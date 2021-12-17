Saturday, Dec. 18

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Walla Walla at Eastern Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Walla Walla at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Wallowa at Helix Tournament, TBA

Joseph at Grant Union, 2:30 p.m.

Bobcat Christmas Classic, Union High School

Elgin vs. Powder Valley JV, Union High School, 10:30 a.m.

Imbler vs. Enterprise, Union High School, 1:30 p.m.

Jordan Valley vs. Cove, Union High School, 4:30 p.m.

Union vs. Powder Valley, Union High School, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wallowa at Helix Tournament, TBA

Joseph at Grant Union, 1 p.m.

Bobcat Christmas Classic, Union High School

Seventh-place game, Union High School, 9 a.m.

Consolation championship, Union High School noon

Third-place game, Union High School, 3 p.m.

Championship game, Union High School 6 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

La Grande at Lebanon High School

Sunday, Dec. 19

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Tournament of Champions, Reno, Nevada, TBA

Monday, Dec. 20

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Gladstone, 7:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Enterprise at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Linfield at Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Horizon Christian/Hood River at Elgin, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Horizon Christian/Hood River at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Nixyaawii at Union, 6:30 p.m.

Imbler at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nixyaawii at Union, 5 p.m.

Imbler at Enterprise, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Elgin at Rollin Schimmel Memorial Tournament, Pendleton High School, TBA

Thursday, Dec. 23

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Weston-McEwen JV at Elgin, 2:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weston-McEwen at Elgin, 1 p.m.

