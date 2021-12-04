Saturday, Dec. 4

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 3 p.m

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Battle of the Rockies, Great Falls, Montana, TBA

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Patriot Duals, Williamsburg, Kentucky, 7 a.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Enterprise vs. Crane, Prairie City High School, 1:30 p.m.

Wallowa at Jordan Valley, 2:30 p.m.

South Wasco County at Joseph, 1:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at Dufur, 4:30 p.m.

Union Lions Tournament, Union High School

Union/Echo loser vs. Cove/Adrian loser, 2:30 p.m.

Union/Echo winner vs. Cove/Adrian winner, 5:30 p.m.

Elgin Lions Tournament, Elgin High School

Elgin-La Grande JV loser vs. Grant Union-Baker JV loser, 1:30 p.m.

Elgin-La Grande JV winner vs. Grant Union-Baker JV winner, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Enterprise vs. Crane, Prairie City, noon

Wallowa at Jordan Valley, 1 p.m.

South Wasco County at Joseph, noon

Powder Valley at Dufur, 3 p.m.

Union Lions Tournament, Union High School

Union-Echo loser vs. Cove-Adrian loser, 1 p.m.

Union-Echo winner vs. Cove-Adrian winner, 4 p.m.

Elgin Lions Tournament, Elgin High School

Elgin-La Grande JV loser vs. Grant Union-Baker JV loser, noon

Elgin-La Grande JV winner vs. Grant Union-Baker JV winner, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 6

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Vale, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Enterprise at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Enterprise at Elgin, 5 p.m.

Burns at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Nyssa at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Elgin at Four Rivers, 6:30 p.m.

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament, North Powder

Union vs. Prairie City, Powder Valley Middle School, 5:30 p.m.

Echo vs. Powder Valley, Powder Valley High School, 5:30 p.m.

Joseph vs. Adrian, Powder Valley Middle School, 8:30 p.m.

Imbler vs. Jordan Valley, Powder Valley High School, 8:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Elgin at Four Rivers, 5 p.m.

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament, North Powder

Echo vs. Powder Valley, Powder Valley High School, 4 p.m.

Union vs. Prairie City, Powder Valley Middle School, 4 p.m.

Joseph vs. Adrian, Powder Valley Middle School, 7 p.m.

Imbler vs. Jordan Valley, Powder Valley Middle School, 8:30 p.m.

