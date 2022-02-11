Saturday, Feb. 12

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Eastern Oregon at Whitworth Invitational, Spokane, Washington, 8 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Pacific, noon

Eastern Oregon at Pacific, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Willamette, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Eastern Oregon at Whitworth, noon

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley at Elgin, 4:30 p.m.

Imbler at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.

Griswold at Joseph, 5:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley at Elgin, 4 p.m.

Imbler at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.

Griswold at Joseph, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 4 p.m.

PREP BOYS WRESTLING

La Grande at 4A Special District 4 Championships, Sisters High School, TBA

Imbler at Pine Eagle Invitational, TBA

PREP SWIMMING

La Grande, Cove at 1A/2A/3A/4A Special District 2, Madras High School, TBA

Sunday, Feb. 13

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Pacific, noon

Eastern Oregon at Pacific, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Willamette, 11 a.m.

Eastern Oregon at Willamette, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Cove, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA

Friday, Feb. 18

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Multnomah, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Multnomah, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Havre, Montana, TBA

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Cove, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 19

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Havre, Montana, TBA

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon, noon

Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Willamette at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Cove, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA

PREP WRESTLING

Union, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Wallowa, Enterprise at OSAA 2A/1A Special District 4, Adrian High School, TBA

PREP SWIMMING

La Grande, Cove at 1A/2A/3A/4A State Championships, Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, Beaverton, 4:30 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.