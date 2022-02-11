Saturday, Feb. 12
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Northwest at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Eastern Oregon at Whitworth Invitational, Spokane, Washington, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Eastern Oregon at Pacific, noon
Eastern Oregon at Pacific, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Eastern Oregon at Willamette, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Eastern Oregon at Whitworth, noon
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Powder Valley at Elgin, 4:30 p.m.
Imbler at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.
Griswold at Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Powder Valley at Elgin, 4 p.m.
Imbler at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.
Griswold at Joseph, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
PREP BOYS WRESTLING
La Grande at 4A Special District 4 Championships, Sisters High School, TBA
Imbler at Pine Eagle Invitational, TBA
PREP SWIMMING
La Grande, Cove at 1A/2A/3A/4A Special District 2, Madras High School, TBA
Sunday, Feb. 13
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Eastern Oregon at Pacific, noon
Eastern Oregon at Pacific, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Eastern Oregon at Willamette, 11 a.m.
Eastern Oregon at Willamette, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Cove, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA
Friday, Feb. 18
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon at Multnomah, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon at Multnomah, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Havre, Montana, TBA
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Cove, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA
Saturday, Feb. 19
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Havre, Montana, TBA
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon, noon
Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Willamette at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Cove, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Powder Valley, Wallowa at Old Oregon League Tournament, Baker High School, TBA
PREP WRESTLING
Union, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Wallowa, Enterprise at OSAA 2A/1A Special District 4, Adrian High School, TBA
PREP SWIMMING
La Grande, Cove at 1A/2A/3A/4A State Championships, Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, Beaverton, 4:30 p.m.
