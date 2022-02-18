Saturday, Feb. 19

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Havre, Montana, TBA

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon, noon

Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Clackamas Community College, 1 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Clackamas Community College, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

WIllamette at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Old Oregon League third-place game, Baker High School, 10:30 a.m.

Old Oregon League championship, Baker High School, 2:30 p.m.

La Grande at Baker, 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Old Oregon League third-place game, Baker High School, 9 a.m.

Old Oregon League championship game, Baker High School, 1 p.m.

Union vs. Stanfield/Enterprise, Pendleton Convention Center, 7:45 p.m.

La Grande at Baker, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS WRESTLING

Union, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Enterprise at OSAA 2A/1A Special District 4, Adrian High School, TBA

PREP SWIMMING

La Grande, Cove at 4A/3A/2A/1A State Championships, Tualatin, High School, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon, noon

Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Lewis & Clark College, noon

Eastern Oregon at Lewis & Clark College, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Linfield at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Menlo College, 10 a.m.

Eastern Oregon at Menlo College, noon

PREP GIRLS WRESTLING

La Grande at OSAA/OnPoint Girls State Championships, Culver High School, TBA

Friday, Feb. 25

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at William Jessup, noon

Eastern Oregon vs. Hope International, Rocklin, California 4 p.m.

