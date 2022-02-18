Saturday, Feb. 19
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon at Warner Pacific, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Havre, Montana, TBA
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon, noon
Eastern Oregon at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Eastern Oregon at Clackamas Community College, 1 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Clackamas Community College, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
WIllamette at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Old Oregon League third-place game, Baker High School, 10:30 a.m.
Old Oregon League championship, Baker High School, 2:30 p.m.
La Grande at Baker, 6:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Old Oregon League third-place game, Baker High School, 9 a.m.
Old Oregon League championship game, Baker High School, 1 p.m.
Union vs. Stanfield/Enterprise, Pendleton Convention Center, 7:45 p.m.
La Grande at Baker, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS WRESTLING
Union, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Enterprise at OSAA 2A/1A Special District 4, Adrian High School, TBA
PREP SWIMMING
La Grande, Cove at 4A/3A/2A/1A State Championships, Tualatin, High School, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Eastern Oregon at Lewis & Clark College, noon
Eastern Oregon at Lewis & Clark College, 2 p.m.
Linfield at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Eastern Oregon at Menlo College, 10 a.m.
Eastern Oregon at Menlo College, noon
PREP GIRLS WRESTLING
La Grande at OSAA/OnPoint Girls State Championships, Culver High School, TBA
Friday, Feb. 25
Eastern Oregon at William Jessup, noon
Eastern Oregon vs. Hope International, Rocklin, California 4 p.m.
