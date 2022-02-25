Saturday, Feb. 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, noon

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Eastern Oregon at Whitman, 10 a.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oakland at Union, 2 p.m.

Valley Catholic at La Grande, 3 p.m.

PREP BOYS WRESTLING

Union, Elgin, Imbler, Joseph, Wallowa, Enterprise at OSAA 2A/1A State Championships, Culver High School, TBA

La Grande at OSAA 4A State Championships, Cascade High School, TBA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon vs. Hope International, Rocklin, California, 10 a.m.

Eastern Oregon at William Jessup, Rocklin, California, noon

Sunday, Feb. 27

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Great Falls, Montana, TBA

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m.

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon vs. Marymount California, Rocklin, California, 10 a.m.

Eastern Oregon vs. Marymount California, Rocklin, California, noon

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Eastern Oregon vs. Whitworth, Walla Walla, 1 p.m.

