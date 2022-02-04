Saturday, Feb. 5

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Linfield, 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 4:45 p.m.

Heppner at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Elgin at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at Baker, 5:30 p.m.

Imbler at Cove, 5:30 p.m.

Griswold at Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 1:30 p.m.

Elgin at Pine Eagle, 3:30 p.m.

Heppner at Union, 4 p.m.

Powder Valley at Baker JV, 4 p.m.

Imbler at Cove, 4 p.m.

Griswold at Wallowa, 4 p.m.

Grant Union at Enterprise, 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS WRESTLING

La Grande, Union/Cove, Elgin, Imbler at Special District 4, West Albany High School, TBA

PREP SWIMMING

La Grande at Riverdale/Lewis and Clark, Portland, TBA

Cove at Riverdale/Lewis and Clark, Portland, TBA

PREP BOYS WRESTLING

Union, Imbler and Elgin at Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational, Heppner, TBA

Sunday, Feb. 6

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Linfield, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Elgin at Cove, 5 p.m.

La Grande at Baker, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Union, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Baker, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Union, 6 p.m.

Elgin at Cove 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

PREP BOYS WRESTLING

La Grande at Special District 4, Sisters High School, TBA

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Joseph at Powder Valley, 8 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Joseph at Powder Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.