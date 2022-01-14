Saturday, Jan. 15

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Oregon Wrestling Classic, Redmond, Oregon, 11:45 a.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Union at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.

Cove at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.

Joseph at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.

Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union at Enterprise, 4 p.m.

Pine Eagle at Cove, 4 p.m.

Joseph at Imbler, 4 p.m.

Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

PREP BOYS WRESTLING

La Grande at Oregon Classic, Redmond, 7:40 a.m.

PREP GIRLS WRESTLING

La Grande at Jay Bird Classic, Nampa, Idaho, 11 a.m.

PREP SWIMMING

La Grande at La Grande Invitational, Veterans Memorial Pool, 10 a.m.

Cove at La Grande Invitational, Veterans Memorial Pool, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 17

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 6:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

Joseph at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Nixyaawii at Imbler, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Imbler, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS WRESTLING

Ontario at La Grande Dual, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon vs. Corban, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS WRESTLING

La Grande at Pendleton Duals, 5 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.