Saturday, Jan. 22

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Missouri Valley Invitational, TBA

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Eastern Oregon at Lauren McClusky Memorial Open, Moscow, Idaho, TBA

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Weston-McEwen at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Pine Eagle at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Cove at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.

Wallowa at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pine Eagle at Elgin, 2 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Union, 4 p.m.

Cove at Imbler, 4 p.m.

Wallowa at Griswold, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

The College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Enterprise at Heppner, 7 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, 7:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Union, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Enterprise at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Grant Union at Union, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

PREP GIRLS WRESTLING

McLoughlin/Nyssa at La Grande Dual, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Imbler at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Imbler at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern vs. MidAmerica Nazarene, Glendale, Arizona, 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Powder Valley at Griswold, 6 p.m.

— Schedule subject to change

