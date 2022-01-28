Sorry, an error occurred.
Saturday, Jan. 29
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Corban at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Corban at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Eastern Oregon at Clackamas Open, Oregon City, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
Big Bend Community College at Eastern Oregon, noon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Eastern Oregon vs. Oklahoma Panhandle State, Glendale, Arizona, 9 a.m.
Eastern Oregon vs. Benedictine Mesa, Glendale, Arizona, 1 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Cove at Joseph, 4:45 p.m.
Enterprise at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Imbler at Griswold, 5:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 2 p.m.
Cove at Joseph, 3:15 p.m.
Enterprise at Union, 4 p.m.
Imbler at Griswold, 4 p.m.
Wallowa at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
La Grande, Cove at Madras, TBA
PREP BOYS WRESTLING
La Grande at Reser’s Tournament of Champions, Hillsboro, 10 a.m.
Elgin at Monroe Invitational, TBA
PREP GIRLS WRESTLING
La Grande at HRVHS Tourney, Hood River, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Eastern Oregon at Clackamas Open, 9 a.m.
Eastern Oregon at Washington State, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Powder Valley at Wallowa, 6:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at Wallowa, 5 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.
