Saturday, Jan. 8

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Multnomah at Eastern Oregon, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon at Embry-Riddle, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Madras, 12:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Elgin at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

Imbler at Powder Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Cove at Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.

Joseph at Pine Eagle, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Grande at Madras, 11 a.m.

Pilot Rock at Union, 4 p.m.

Elgin at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Imbler at Powder Valley, 4 p.m.

Cove at Wallowa, 4 p.m.

Joseph at Pine Eagle, 4 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

La Grande at Mountain View Invite, Meridian, Idaho, TBA

Imbler, Elgin, Enterprise, Union/Cove at JoHi Invitational, Joseph High School, noon

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.