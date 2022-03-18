Wednesday, March 16

PREP SOFTBALL

Hermiston 18 — La Grande 17

Thursday, March 17

PREP baseBALL

La Grande 12 — Hermiston 2

La Grande 7 — Hermiston 6

Friday, March 18

(Games not completed by print deadline)

PREP SOFTBALL

Union/Cove at Toledo Tournament, 5 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Cove, Imbler, Union at Diana Thurmond Invitational 2022, 11 a.m.

Cove at Lewiston Invitational, noon

Saturday, March 19

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon (2), 2 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

La Grande at Philomath, 10 a.m.

La Grande vs. Gladstone, Philomath High School, noon

Union/Cove at Toledo Tournament, TBA

Sunday, March 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech (2), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon (2), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Whitman at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 21

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech (2), 11 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande vs. Canby, Surprise, Arizona, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande vs. Shadow Ridge, Surprise, Arizona, 5 p.m

Wednesday, March 23

PREP BASEBALL

La Grande vs. Dakota Ridge, Surprise, Arizona 2 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.